ISF circulates photo of a missing person

Lebanon News
2023-06-17 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
ISF circulates photo of a missing person

The Directorate General of the Internal Security Forces, based on the request of the competent judiciary circulated on Saturday the photo of the missing person: Nassif Elias Zgheib (born in 1948, Lebanese), who left his residence located in Ghazir - Mar Elias Street on June 10, 2023, heading towards an unknown destination and has not returned since.
 It should be noted that he is deaf and suffers from speech and visual difficulties.

Therefore, anyone who has seen him or has any information about him or his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the Ghazir Station at the Regional Gendarmerie Unit on the following number: 29/920037, to provide any information they may have.
 
 

Lebanon News

ISF

Lebanon

Ghazir

LBCI Next
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:13

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-10

Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round

LBCI
World News
07:36

Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:13

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

ISF circulates photo of a missing person

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:03

Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More