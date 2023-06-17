News
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
Lebanon News
2023-06-17 | 08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
The Directorate General of the Internal Security Forces, based on the request of the competent judiciary circulated on Saturday the photo of the missing person: Nassif Elias Zgheib (born in 1948, Lebanese), who left his residence located in Ghazir - Mar Elias Street on June 10, 2023, heading towards an unknown destination and has not returned since.
It should be noted that he is deaf and suffers from speech and visual difficulties.
Therefore, anyone who has seen him or has any information about him or his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the Ghazir Station at the Regional Gendarmerie Unit on the following number: 29/920037, to provide any information they may have.
Lebanon News
ISF
Lebanon
Ghazir
Next
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
Previous
