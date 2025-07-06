Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he expected his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump could "help advance" a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.



"We are working to achieve this deal that we have discussed, under the conditions that we have agreed to. I have sent a negotiating team (to Doha) with clear instructions," Netanyahu told reporters on the tarmac of Ben Gurion airport before boarding the presidential plane for Washington.



"I think that this meeting with President Trump can definitely help advance this (deal) that we are all hoping for."



AFP