Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 15:42
High views
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
3min
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

Gebran Bassil, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, firmly rejected the possibility of the Lebanese Army's Commander running for presidency, highlighting the constitutional breach that would occur as a result. 

In an interview with 2030, Bassil emphasized, "I am not against the Army Commander, but the disrespect for laws happening in the army is unprecedented." He pinpointed presidential ambition as the primary motivator behind this unprecedented disregard for laws.

Bassil took a firm stand on the sanctity of the constitution, stating, "Either we allow the constitution to be broken, or we preserve it." He vowed that his party, the Free Patriotic Movement, would not be ruled by a failed project and is not the only faction refusing this option.

Bassil addressed the French presidential initiative, expressing hope for a recognition of the past attempt's failure. He urged France to play an unbiased role in Lebanon, working to unite the Lebanese people rather than divide them.

Bassil Calls for Prioritizing Christian-Christian Understanding

In a wide-ranging conversation, Bassil voiced a lack of trust in the Lebanese Forces party, stressing the importance of setting emotions aside and prioritizing Christian-Christian understanding. He also expressed disagreement with the policies pursued by Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces, both domestically and abroad.

The Free Patriotic Movement leader commented on the Marab Agreement, stating it wouldn't be ruined by a board member's appointment at the Casino du Liban but by the resignation of the Prime Minister at the time. He further stressed the importance of focusing on electing a new President of the Republic, beyond the long history of the trust crisis with Geagea.

Bassil expressed his desire for a Christian consensus on a general electoral approach and a program, despite its absence at the moment. Yet, he valued the democratic system within his party, remarking that "this democracy has chosen Jihad Azour, and any non-compliance gives me the responsibility to make the right decision."

Criticism of Hezbollah's Candidate and Emphasizing State and Economy

Bassil criticized Hezbollah's current candidate as a breach of power balance. While stressing the importance of bolstering the state and economy, Bassil indicated his bet on Hezbollah's rationality to prioritize Lebanon's interests above all else.

Bassil underscored that no faction could single-handedly secure a president for the republic, making consensus essential. He warned against waiting for external circumstances, labeling such waiting as fatal.

Bassil promotes understanding rather than divorcing when managing differences. A decentralized, broadened system could facilitate this understanding, he suggested.

Addressing the systemic crisis Lebanon faces, Bassil asked, "What is the solution?" He dismissed division and federalism, insisting on the protection of all of Lebanon. He attributed the current vacuum to the constitution and Lebanon's structure, promoting direct elections by the people.

On Early Parliamentary Elections

Concerning the early parliamentary elections proposed by Elias Bou Saab, Bassil deemed it futile. His deputies succeeded with their votes, but the nature of the law requires coalitions for minority representation, he explained.
 

Lebanon News

Gebran

Bassil

FPM

Lebanon

Hezbollah

President

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

