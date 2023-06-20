MP Abd Al-Massih to LBCI: The sole priority is the election of a president

Deputy Adib Abd Al-Massih stated on Tuesday that "the most important issue is the election of a president, and nothing justifies the absence of a president. The top and sole priority is to have a president for the country."



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said TV show," he said, "It is our duty to elect a president, and it is also our duty to meet the needs of the people who have placed their trust in us and elected us."



He added: "I attended the session to deliver a message that says, 'It is shameful to open sessions to elect a president and not do that.'"



The deputy went on to mention that "there is no alternative to dialogue, but foundations for dialogue must be established, and the issue is not only about the presidency."



"I do not agree with the idea of obstruction, and I was one of the people who 'tweeted outside' the obstruction principle. I am one of the people who called for the opposition to have its candidate and the March 8 team to have its candidate, and then we go to the election session," he stressed.



"If Azour wins, I will congratulate him; if Frangieh wins, I will do the same. I favor democracy, although the other team did not implement it."



Abd Al-Massih also emphasized that "the system or the constitution should be amended in a way that no team has the right to obstruct."