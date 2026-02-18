News
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
Middle East News
18-02-2026 | 15:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
Iran issued a notice to airmen that it plans rocket launches in areas across its south on Thursday from 330 GMT to 1330 GMT, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration website showed on Wednesday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Rocket
Launch
Federal Aviation Administration
Latest News
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
0
Middle East News
02:44
Iran's atomic energy chief says no country can deprive Tehran of enrichment rights
Middle East News
02:44
Iran's atomic energy chief says no country can deprive Tehran of enrichment rights
0
Variety and Tech
02:40
OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI
Variety and Tech
02:40
OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI
0
World News
02:23
British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage
World News
02:23
British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage
Recommended For You
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
Middle East News
03:07
UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza
0
Middle East News
02:44
Iran's atomic energy chief says no country can deprive Tehran of enrichment rights
Middle East News
02:44
Iran's atomic energy chief says no country can deprive Tehran of enrichment rights
0
World News
02:23
British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage
World News
02:23
British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage
0
World News
01:57
Russia's Lavrov warns against any new US strike on Iran
World News
01:57
Russia's Lavrov warns against any new US strike on Iran
Our visitors readings
World News
13:47
Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat
World News
13:47
Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Search ends at collapsed Tripoli building: 14 dead, 8 injured
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Search ends at collapsed Tripoli building: 14 dead, 8 injured
Videos
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45
Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
4
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
Middle East News
15:15
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
5
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
Lebanon News
04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
Lebanon News
04:19
Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us
8
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
Lebanon News
03:22
Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026
