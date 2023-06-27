Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 02:16
High views
Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases
0min
Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel remained the same, while that of diesel increased by LBP 3,000, and the price of gas decreased by LBP 25,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,666,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,707,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,437,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 795,000


