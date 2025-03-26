Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 7,000, and gas decreased by LBP 3,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:





- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,380,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,420,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,294,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,103,000