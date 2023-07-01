Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

Lebanon News
2023-07-01 | 02:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

Hussein Hajj Hassan, the head of the Baalbek-Hermel Deputy Bloc, stated that the presidential elections in Lebanon are still in place. He emphasized that the results of the June 14 elections and the balance revealed in the parliamentary council indicate that dialogue is the path to elections and the appointment of a president.

During a political meeting organized by the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in Hosh Arab, Hajj Hassan addressed those criticizing dialogue, asking them for an alternative and a different approach. Several sheikhs of Arab tribes attended the political meeting.

He argued that their opposition to dialogue results from their diverse political stances and projects, which do not converge into one unified project or stance. He pointed out that during the June 14 elections, there were three parliamentary groups: one that voted for Minister Sleiman Frangieh, consisting of 51 deputies united around a political project and another group that voted for Jihad Azour, composed of 59 deputies who did not share a unified political project but rather converge on obstructing the elections rather than facilitating them.

He added, "what is the alternative now? We are aware of the numbers and the balances. The only remaining option is dialogue. Does rejecting dialogue or setting conditions for it benefit us? Does it allow us to make progress? Of course, there is an external movement trying to assist and clear internal stances. We hope the other party will realize that obstructing the elections does not serve Lebanon or its people. On the contrary, it prolongs the crisis and increases stubbornness regarding the presidential election issue."

Lebanon News

Hussein Hajj Hassan

Unity

Dialogue

Successful

Presidential

Elections

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-30

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
17:21

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More