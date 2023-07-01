News
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-01 | 02:58
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Hussein Hajj Hassan, the head of the Baalbek-Hermel Deputy Bloc, stated that the presidential elections in Lebanon are still in place. He emphasized that the results of the June 14 elections and the balance revealed in the parliamentary council indicate that dialogue is the path to elections and the appointment of a president.
During a political meeting organized by the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in Hosh Arab, Hajj Hassan addressed those criticizing dialogue, asking them for an alternative and a different approach. Several sheikhs of Arab tribes attended the political meeting.
He argued that their opposition to dialogue results from their diverse political stances and projects, which do not converge into one unified project or stance. He pointed out that during the June 14 elections, there were three parliamentary groups: one that voted for Minister Sleiman Frangieh, consisting of 51 deputies united around a political project and another group that voted for Jihad Azour, composed of 59 deputies who did not share a unified political project but rather converge on obstructing the elections rather than facilitating them.
He added, "what is the alternative now? We are aware of the numbers and the balances. The only remaining option is dialogue. Does rejecting dialogue or setting conditions for it benefit us? Does it allow us to make progress? Of course, there is an external movement trying to assist and clear internal stances. We hope the other party will realize that obstructing the elections does not serve Lebanon or its people. On the contrary, it prolongs the crisis and increases stubbornness regarding the presidential election issue."
Lebanon News
Hussein Hajj Hassan
Unity
Dialogue
Successful
Presidential
Elections
Lebanon
