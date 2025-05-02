Lebanese Army launches security measures ahead of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon

On the occasion of the first phase of the municipal and Mukhtar elections, scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate, army units have begun implementing exceptional security measures.



These include establishing temporary checkpoints and deploying patrols to maintain security and stability throughout the electoral process and prevent any disturbances.



The Army Command called on citizens to cooperate with these measures to ensure their safety and security, and to allow them to express their opinions at the ballot box in an atmosphere of freedom and democracy.



It also urged citizens to report any attempt to disturb public order to the nearest military post or to call the Army Operations Room at 117.