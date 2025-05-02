Lebanese Army launches security measures ahead of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon

Lebanon News
02-05-2025 | 07:34
High views
Lebanese Army launches security measures ahead of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon
Lebanese Army launches security measures ahead of municipal elections in Mount Lebanon

On the occasion of the first phase of the municipal and Mukhtar elections, scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate, army units have begun implementing exceptional security measures. 

These include establishing temporary checkpoints and deploying patrols to maintain security and stability throughout the electoral process and prevent any disturbances.

The Army Command called on citizens to cooperate with these measures to ensure their safety and security, and to allow them to express their opinions at the ballot box in an atmosphere of freedom and democracy.

It also urged citizens to report any attempt to disturb public order to the nearest military post or to call the Army Operations Room at 117.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Security

Municipal Elections

Speaker Berri briefed on Washington talks: MP Kanaan discusses IMF, US officials, and path forward on Lebanese reforms
Lebanon's Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability
LBCI Previous

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

