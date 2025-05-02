News
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
02-05-2025 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is committed to supporting security and stability in Syria and to ensuring the safety and aspirations of the Syrian people.
He affirmed Lebanon’s solidarity with Syria in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks and emphasized Beirut’s firm stance on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Syria
