MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

MP Fadi Karam emphasized that no one rejects dialogue, but what is happening is a process of maneuvering and striking at the results of democracy and the constitution.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam believed there should always be a dialogue between the parties representing the Lebanese people, as this is a natural matter.



He stated, "every time the resistance team feels cornered, they resort to dialogue, which may aim to fragment the opposing parties."



"The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation and the positioning of political parties, each taking a side. It is a cultural problem and a national problem," Karam added.



In addition, he pointed out that what Hezbollah and the resistance axis are trying to do today is to deceive and manipulate the Lebanese people into aligning with their interests in the region.



He further clarified that the occasional efforts with MP George Atallah are attempts to bridge the gap between the opposition and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).