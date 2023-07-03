MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

Lebanon News
2023-07-03 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

MP Fadi Karam emphasized that no one rejects dialogue, but what is happening is a process of maneuvering and striking at the results of democracy and the constitution.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam believed there should always be a dialogue between the parties representing the Lebanese people, as this is a natural matter.

He stated, "every time the resistance team feels cornered, they resort to dialogue, which may aim to fragment the opposing parties."

"The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation and the positioning of political parties, each taking a side. It is a cultural problem and a national problem," Karam added.

In addition, he pointed out that what Hezbollah and the resistance axis are trying to do today is to deceive and manipulate the Lebanese people into aligning with their interests in the region.

He further clarified that the occasional efforts with MP George Atallah are attempts to bridge the gap between the opposition and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).

Lebanon News

MP

Fadi Karam

Problem

Lebanon

Presidency

Political

Situation

LBCI Next
MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-22

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-01

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations

LBCI
World News
13:16

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More