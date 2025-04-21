A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis

News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

When Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio chose the name Francis upon his election as pope in 2013, it was a symbolic tribute to Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor and a figure of humility and reform. 

The decision reflected the spirit of the papacy he would go on to lead—rooted in simplicity, social justice, and transformative change.

Francis was the first Jesuit to become pope, the first from Latin America, and only the second non-European pope since the year 741. His tenure was defined by significant challenges, which he met with bold reforms aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues within the Catholic Church.

A central focus of his papacy was tackling financial and administrative corruption. He took unprecedented steps to bring transparency to Vatican operations, including forcing the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful cardinals, after he was tried on charges of corruptly purchasing Vatican property.

The most defining battle of his leadership was against the sexual abuse of children by clergy—a crisis he refused to tolerate. Pope Francis declared zero tolerance for abuse, calling sexual assault by clergy a "monstrous act."  

Under his leadership, the Vatican adopted a new law mandating all clergy to report suspected abuse or cover-ups. In 2019, he accepted the resignations of two cardinals who had shielded abusive priests and expelled former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after he was found guilty of similar crimes.

In his pursuit of greater inclusion, Pope Francis expanded women's roles within the Vatican, increasing their presence from 19% to 24%. 

He made history in 2021 by appointing Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first woman to lead the Governorate of Vatican City. In 2025, he appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as head of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life—making her the first woman to head a Vatican department—with a cardinal as her deputy.

Interfaith dialogue was another pillar of his mission. 

In 2019, he signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, promoting peace and coexistence. Two years later, he visited Iraq and met with top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a gesture aimed at strengthening Christian-Muslim ties.

Pope Francis also developed a special connection to Lebanon.
 
He became familiar with Saint Charbel through his friendship with former Argentine Maronite Bishop Charbel Merhi. He later authorized the placement of a mosaic of the saint in St. Peter's Basilica.

Known for his simplicity, Francis broke with Vatican tradition by choosing to live in a modest apartment instead of the Apostolic Palace and frequently invited prisoners and the homeless to dine with him.

He reshaped the College of Cardinals to reflect his vision of a more inclusive Church, appointing nearly 70% of the cardinals who will elect his successor.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, reform, and global outreach. As the Church now looks to his successor, many hope the next pope will follow the path he so distinctively carved.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Papacy

Change

Legacy

Pope Francis

LBCI Next
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
World News
09:09

Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12

Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-19

Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
03:56

Vatican: Pope Francis dies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

LBCI
World News
14:30

Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More