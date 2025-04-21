News
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
4
min
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
When Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio chose the name Francis upon his election as pope in 2013, it was a symbolic tribute to Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor and a figure of humility and reform.
The decision reflected the spirit of the papacy he would go on to lead—rooted in simplicity, social justice, and transformative change.
Francis was the first Jesuit to become pope, the first from Latin America, and only the second non-European pope since the year 741. His tenure was defined by significant challenges, which he met with bold reforms aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues within the Catholic Church.
A central focus of his papacy was tackling financial and administrative corruption. He took unprecedented steps to bring transparency to Vatican operations, including forcing the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the most powerful cardinals, after he was tried on charges of corruptly purchasing Vatican property.
The most defining battle of his leadership was against the sexual abuse of children by clergy—a crisis he refused to tolerate. Pope Francis declared zero tolerance for abuse, calling sexual assault by clergy a "monstrous act."
Under his leadership, the Vatican adopted a new law mandating all clergy to report suspected abuse or cover-ups. In 2019, he accepted the resignations of two cardinals who had shielded abusive priests and expelled former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after he was found guilty of similar crimes.
In his pursuit of greater inclusion, Pope Francis expanded women's roles within the Vatican, increasing their presence from 19% to 24%.
He made history in 2021 by appointing Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first woman to lead the Governorate of Vatican City. In 2025, he appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as head of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life—making her the first woman to head a Vatican department—with a cardinal as her deputy.
Interfaith dialogue was another pillar of his mission.
In 2019, he signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, promoting peace and coexistence. Two years later, he visited Iraq and met with top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a gesture aimed at strengthening Christian-Muslim ties.
Pope Francis also developed a special connection to Lebanon.
He became familiar with Saint Charbel through his friendship with former Argentine Maronite Bishop Charbel Merhi. He later authorized the placement of a mosaic of the saint in St. Peter's Basilica.
Known for his simplicity, Francis broke with Vatican tradition by choosing to live in a modest apartment instead of the Apostolic Palace and frequently invited prisoners and the homeless to dine with him.
He reshaped the College of Cardinals to reflect his vision of a more inclusive Church, appointing nearly 70% of the cardinals who will elect his successor.
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, reform, and global outreach. As the Church now looks to his successor, many hope the next pope will follow the path he so distinctively carved.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Papacy
Change
Legacy
Pope Francis
