Russian envoy says next Russia-US contact could be 'next week': News agencies

World News
06-04-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian envoy says next Russia-US contact could be &#39;next week&#39;: News agencies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian envoy says next Russia-US contact could be 'next week': News agencies

A senior Russian official involved in negotiations with Washington said on Sunday that Russia and the United States could reach out to each other again as early as next week.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's international economy envoy, told Channel One television in an interview that the next contact between the two sides could happen "already next week," the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Russia

Washington

LBCI Next
Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader
Turkey's main opposition leader urges elections 'in November at the latest'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

Russia, US diplomats meet in Istanbul for embassy talks: Russian news agencies

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

France's Macron says will hold meeting of European army chiefs in Paris next week

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Macron expected at White House next week: US official says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

India PM Modi to meet Trump in US visit next week: Foreign ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:30

Netanyahu ends Hungary visit, heads to US

LBCI
World News
09:35

India unlikely to retaliate against Trump's tariffs as deal talks progress: Reuters

LBCI
World News
08:10

Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay

LBCI
World News
08:03

Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02

Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65 — report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More