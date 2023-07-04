MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem

MP Faisal Karami expressed his belief that the Lebanese people are committed to coexistence and state institutions. He emphasized the necessity of separating the unresolved Qornet El Sawda crime, the details of which remain unclear, from the pressing water issue that requires a solution.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karami pointed out that the real estate dispute has been a chronic issue for decades.



He stated the solution is simple, but unfortunately, there has been obfuscation, obstruction, and delays, with the excuse that time will resolve the problem, only to express shock when an incident occurs.



He further suggested that the solution lies in establishing a fund that secures financing for a lake.



Karami expressed gratitude to the army for temporarily declaring the area a military zone to prevent friction among the residents. He emphasized that a sustainable solution is resolving the water issue and delineating properties.



Turning to the topic of the government, he considered it to function as an independent entity within a hybrid political system. He also highlighted its request for exceptional powers, which he deemed unnatural in a democratic country.



He added, "I am not responsible for the positions of any party, and I adhere to what I believe in."