News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Faisal Karami to LBCI: To separate the Qornet El Sawda crime from the water problem
MP Faisal Karami expressed his belief that the Lebanese people are committed to coexistence and state institutions. He emphasized the necessity of separating the unresolved Qornet El Sawda crime, the details of which remain unclear, from the pressing water issue that requires a solution.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karami pointed out that the real estate dispute has been a chronic issue for decades.
He stated the solution is simple, but unfortunately, there has been obfuscation, obstruction, and delays, with the excuse that time will resolve the problem, only to express shock when an incident occurs.
He further suggested that the solution lies in establishing a fund that secures financing for a lake.
Karami expressed gratitude to the army for temporarily declaring the area a military zone to prevent friction among the residents. He emphasized that a sustainable solution is resolving the water issue and delineating properties.
Turning to the topic of the government, he considered it to function as an independent entity within a hybrid political system. He also highlighted its request for exceptional powers, which he deemed unnatural in a democratic country.
He added, "I am not responsible for the positions of any party, and I adhere to what I believe in."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Faisal Karami
Qornet El Sawda
Crime
Next
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Lebanon News
03:06
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
0
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
0
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
4
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
7
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
8
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More