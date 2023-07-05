Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, called, in a speech during the launch of the "Encounter of Identity and Sovereignty" document, titled "A New Vision for Lebanon of Tomorrow: A Civil State with Decentralization and Neutrality," for an international conference on Lebanon after Lebanese politicians evaded dialogue due to being beholden to their own personal interests.



The Maronite patriarch expressed, on Wednesday, doubts about the politicians' sincerity towards the country, affirming that when officials evade dialogue, it is because they have their own personal interests and are unwilling to make sacrifices for the greater good.



He pointed out that there is no salvation for Lebanon if we continue on the same path, emphasizing that the country is sick, and the officials do not want to address its illness or identify its causes.



Furthermore, Al-Rahi stated that officials cannot destroy the state and its people by undermining the system and the constitution. He reiterated his rejection of political action that leads to destruction and ruin.