Israel’s army announces 'tactical pause' in parts of Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Sunday a "tactical pause" in military operations in some parts of Gaza for humanitarian purposes.



"The pause will begin in the areas where the Israeli military is not operating: Al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City, every day until further notice," it said in a statement on Telegram.



Designated secure routes would be in place for the safe passage of humanitarian convoys, it added.



AFP



