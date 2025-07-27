President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win

President Joseph Aoun hailed the designation of Zahle as an “International City of Vine and Wine” by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine as a national achievement and a testament to years of joint efforts.



He credited the Agriculture Ministry and Lebanese wine producers for their work in developing and promoting the country’s wine industry over the years.



“Congratulations to Zahle and to Lebanon. Lebanese wine has now gone global,” Aoun said.