President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win

Lebanon News
27-07-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win

President Joseph Aoun hailed the designation of Zahle as an “International City of Vine and Wine” by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine as a national achievement and a testament to years of joint efforts.

He credited the Agriculture Ministry and Lebanese wine producers for their work in developing and promoting the country’s wine industry over the years.

“Congratulations to Zahle and to Lebanon. Lebanese wine has now gone global,” Aoun said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Zahle

Vine

Wine

US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

US slams France over release of George Ibrahim Abdallah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Debaal kills two

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More