Under pressure: Israel weighs options as ceasefire talks stall

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With minimal hope, Israeli officials familiar with the ongoing ceasefire negotiations hinted at a possible breakthrough, despite the complexity of the disagreements between Hamas and Israel.



At the heart of the deadlock is a fundamental divergence: Hamas is demanding a comprehensive agreement that would bring an end to the war. At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on a partial deal that does not bring the war to a conclusion.



Contrary to public statements by Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump blaming Hamas for the failed negotiations, many families of Israeli hostages, along with military, security, and political figures, hold Netanyahu responsible for obstructing a deal.



Meanwhile, Israel's security establishment has drafted a new military plan expected to be executed within days, following the conclusion of "Operation Gideon's Chariots."



However, warnings have been issued about the potential danger such operations pose to the remaining living hostages in Gaza.



Adding to Netanyahu's mounting challenges are harrowing images of famine and starvation in Gaza, which have dominated international media coverage and intensified public and diplomatic scrutiny.



For the first time in nearly two years since the launch of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war, some Israeli journalists are breaking ranks with what critics have long described as a complicit media narrative. These journalists have vowed not to remain silent and have pledged to expose what they claim are hidden truths about the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.



While some Israeli officials have warned of the repercussions of such revelations, others are closely watching Netanyahu's next move—especially whether he will dispatch the negotiation team back to Doha.



In the lead-up to a high-level security assessment scheduled for Sunday, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, alongside senior military leadership, is expected to present the Israeli government with three possible paths forward: securing a hostage deal, encircling Gaza and continuing attrition operations, or launching a full-scale reoccupation of the enclave.