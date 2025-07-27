News
US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms
Lebanon News
27-07-2025 | 05:03
US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms
The credibility of Lebanon’s government “rests on its ability to match principle with practice,” U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said in a post on X Sunday, urging immediate action to resolve the country’s armed group dilemma.
“As its leaders have said repeatedly, it is critical that ‘the state has a monopoly on arms,’” Barrack noted, pointing to Hezbollah’s continued possession of weapons as a major obstacle.
“As long as Hezbollah retains arms, words will not suffice,” he said, calling on both the government and the group to “fully commit and act now in order to not consign the Lebanese people to the stumbling status quo.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Tom Barrack
Hezbollah
Next
President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win
Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees
Previous
