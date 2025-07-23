Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

The media office of former minister and MP George Bouchikian issued a statement expressing strong criticism of the recent parliamentary session concerning the request to lift his immunity.



The statement highlighted that Bouchikian’s defense lawyer was officially notified on July 21, 2025, to appear before the Parliament’s general assembly to present a legal defense by constitutional rights and international laws. The lawyer arrived fully prepared to challenge the request and address its legal and constitutional shortcomings.



However, the statement condemned the Parliament for proceeding directly to a vote after reading the request, without allowing the defense lawyer to present his plea.



This move was described as a serious breach of justice and a violation of the right to defense, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the session.



The statement also pointed out that, in the same session, lawyers representing the former telecommunications ministers involved in a separate case were allowed to plead before the assembly, highlighting what it called a clear double standard and inequality before the law.



The media office emphasized that this was not merely a procedural error. Still, a dangerous precedent, and promised to address the issue in detail later to uphold justice, dignity, and respect for the constitution and the law.