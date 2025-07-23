News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
Lebanon News
23-07-2025 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
The media office of former minister and MP George Bouchikian issued a statement expressing strong criticism of the recent parliamentary session concerning the request to lift his immunity.
The statement highlighted that Bouchikian’s defense lawyer was officially notified on July 21, 2025, to appear before the Parliament’s general assembly to present a legal defense by constitutional rights and international laws. The lawyer arrived fully prepared to challenge the request and address its legal and constitutional shortcomings.
However, the statement condemned the Parliament for proceeding directly to a vote after reading the request, without allowing the defense lawyer to present his plea.
This move was described as a serious breach of justice and a violation of the right to defense, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the session.
The statement also pointed out that, in the same session, lawyers representing the former telecommunications ministers involved in a separate case were allowed to plead before the assembly, highlighting what it called a clear double standard and inequality before the law.
The media office emphasized that this was not merely a procedural error. Still, a dangerous precedent, and promised to address the issue in detail later to uphold justice, dignity, and respect for the constitution and the law.
Lebanon News
George
Bouchikian’s
media
office
criticizes
parliamentary
session
denying
defense
opportunity
Next
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-06-23
Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports
World News
2025-06-23
Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine
Lebanon News
11:30
Bahrain and Lebanon Summit: Support for Lebanese sovereignty, call for international conference on Palestine
0
Lebanon News
11:09
Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary
Lebanon News
11:09
Kataeb leader calls for abolishing special tribunal, referring ministers to regular judiciary
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli drones flying over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-02
Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension
World News
2025-07-02
Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension
0
Lebanon News
13:34
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
Lebanon News
13:34
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
0
World News
2025-05-20
Three injured in Finnish school stabbing, suspect arrested: Police
World News
2025-05-20
Three injured in Finnish school stabbing, suspect arrested: Police
0
World News
2025-05-16
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
2025-05-16
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
3
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
6
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More