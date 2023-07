تراجع ملحوظ في مختلف الجرائم خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي مقارنةً بالعام الماضي #قوى_الأمن — قوى الامن الداخلي (@LebISF) July 12, 2023

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) has released a statistical report highlighting a significant decrease in crimes committed during the first half of 2023, amounting to 33 percent, compared to the same months of the previous year.The report sheds light on some significant crimes, including murder, robbery, car theft, qualified theft, and snatching, committed between January and June 2023. It revealed that 6,279 individuals were apprehended during this period.The ISF emphasized that despite the challenging circumstances in Lebanon, its forces remain fully prepared to fulfill their security duties to protect Lebanese citizens and residents across the country.This is achieved through cooperation and coordination with various military and security agencies.The ISF also urged the public to demonstrate a sense of responsibility by collaborating with them to report any witnessed crimes to the emergency hotline number 112.They stressed the importance of adhering to and respecting the existing laws, as security is a shared responsibility.