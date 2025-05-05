News
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 02:48
0
min
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
The Lebanese army said it dismantled a captagon production facility near the Syrian border as part of its ongoing efforts to combat drug manufacturing and trafficking.
In a statement, the army said a unit backed by military intelligence raided a lab in the Hermel area, seizing a large quantity of captagon pills and raw materials used in their production.
The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities, and an investigation is underway.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Captagon
Syria
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Previous
