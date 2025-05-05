Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 02:48
High views
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
0min
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

The Lebanese army said it dismantled a captagon production facility near the Syrian border as part of its ongoing efforts to combat drug manufacturing and trafficking.

In a statement, the army said a unit backed by military intelligence raided a lab in the Hermel area, seizing a large quantity of captagon pills and raw materials used in their production.

The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant authorities, and an investigation is underway.
 

