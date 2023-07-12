What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states

Lebanon News
2023-07-12 | 04:01
High views
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
2min
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states

The head of the Maronite League, Ambassador Khalil Karam, denounced the anti-Lebanese speech that the European Union seeks to perpetuate in the draft resolution presented by several deputies, which will be voted on in the European Parliament meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, this carries an unjustified insult to the significant humanitarian role played by the Lebanese with the Syrian people who fled to Lebanon since the start of the events in Syria. 

The head of the Maronite League considered in a statement that "what Lebanon and its people provided to the Syrian refugees, at the expense of all the Lebanese, in terms of treatment, housing, education, medical care, and work, and the damage this displacement caused to its infrastructure and the environment, was not provided by any country or people in the world." 

He believed that Lebanon expects its European "friends" to support the plans for the return of the Syrians to their country or to resettle them in a third country and not offend the Lebanese people and try to show them to the world as devoid of humanity.  

"This is something we will not accept, and we warn against continuing to spread the spirit of hatred against the Lebanese people," Karam stated. 

He said, "I turn to the concerned official Lebanese authorities to work on communicating with European Union officials to stop this humiliating measure and at the desired speed. I also hope all partisan sectors and civil society to reject this decision."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite League

Ambassador Khalil Karam

Syrian

Refugees

European Union

Resolution

