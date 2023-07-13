Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

2023-07-13 | 04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
2min
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

In a speech commemorating the seventeenth anniversary of the July War, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah underscored the importance of a president with qualities such as intellect, willpower, courage, patriotism, and commitment, stating that the only guarantee they seek is the next president's character, which they are familiar with.
 
Regarding the issue of dialogue, Nasrallah expressed that the conditions for true dialogue no longer exist, saying, "Indeed, when we come to the dialogue table, we have the name of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, but we will discuss it first." 

He further added, "It was said that the party seeks a price in exchange for giving up support for Frangieh and legislating the law for its arms, but we did not ask for this, nor will we ask for anything of the sort, as it is not in the national interest." 

Nasrallah affirmed that Lebanon has no solution except through agreement among various parties. He stated that when there is readiness for dialogue, Hezbollah is present and has no issue with the matter. 

In another context, Nasrallah firmly stated that federalism and division are not solutions for Lebanon, emphasizing that Hezbollah will not use resistance to impose any political choices internally. 

Regarding the July War, Nasrallah regarded the achievement as one that has been preserved, developed, and strengthened to maintain Lebanon's defense equation. He also believed that the 2006 war weakened Israel and "enhanced Lebanon's deterrent balance." 

Regarding the northern section of Ghajar, Nasrallah clarified that the United Nations recognizes that the northern part of the town belongs to Lebanon. He considered that the Israeli side's installation of tents in the town would revive the dispute over the land. 

Additionally, the Hezbollah Secretary-General emphasized that there is no such thing as delineating land borders since they have been demarcated since the 1920s. He pointed out that the Israeli enemy is currently present at a distance from the Naqoura points up to Ghajar, and it should withdraw from these areas.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

July War

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Presidency

Sleiman Frangieh

Israel

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
