Kataeb leader MP Gemayel meets Qatari ambassador

2023-07-13 | 06:25
Kataeb leader MP Gemayel meets Qatari ambassador
Kataeb leader MP Gemayel meets Qatari ambassador

Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, urged on Thursday Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Sahlawi, during a farewell visit, to discuss the latest developments, especially regarding the presidential issue, ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Quintet Committee in Doha next week.
 
The meeting was attended by MPs Nadim Gemayel and Elias Hankash, as well as t former minister Alain Hakim, and the head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kataeb Party, Michel Abou Abdullah, and the coordinator of external relations, Marwan Abdallah.
 
The Kataeb Party leader emphasized to his visitor the rejection of Hezbollah imposing a president on the Lebanese people. He stated that Lebanon needs, in the current circumstances, a president who has a clear mission to lead the country out of the current situation and is free from any conditions that may restrict him in fulfilling his duties.
 

