Kataeb Party warns: Lebanon pays 'high costs' in political 'tug-of-war'
Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 10:41
Kataeb Party warns: Lebanon pays 'high costs' in political 'tug-of-war'
The political bureau of the Kataeb Party considered that Lebanon is paying the price for the "backstage tug-of-war" in the negotiations, which seems to be costly for the country.
It pointed out that the most dangerous aspect is that solutions do not take into account Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, which implies that it may lead to a "non-state, where an armed militia unilaterally makes decisions and drags it into battles against the will of the Lebanese people, which the Kataeb Party rejected."
After holding its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Samy Gemayel, and discussing the recent developments, the political bureau saw that any initiative towards facilitating the election of a president must be accompanied by a "goodwill" initiative from the group that practices the policy of "buying time to present its candidate."
It considered Speaker of Parliament Berri's statement regarding not facilitating the president's election as a constitutional right for the deputies an expression in the wrong context.
It pointed out that it is the duty of the deputies to exercise their constitutional duties in electing a head of state and reproducing authority to establish the state.
The Kataeb Party's political bureau rejected what the Syrian regime is "promoting" about the British observation towers, which were established with the approval of the Lebanese army.
It said, "These towers have proven that border control does not need complex security systems, but simple capabilities and the free will to preserve sovereignty."
