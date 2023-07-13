Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy

2023-07-13 | 09:38
Lebanon&#39;s Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy

On Thursday afternoon, several Change MPs went to the Ministry of Finance in Beirut, where they registered a written letter requesting Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to provide them with a copy of the forensic audit report issued by Alvarez & Marsal, whether this report was preliminary or final, based on serious legal reasons included in this book. 

After that, the parliamentary delegation, including Melhem Khalaf, Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Firas Hamdan,  met the Minister of Finance in his office, and the meeting included an extensive explanation to the deputies about their entitlement to be provided with the report. 

They reviewed the constitutional and legal arguments that oblige the Minister of Finance to hand over this copy to them, including that there is no secrecy on the report that has become the property of the Republic, which cost the state, and, therefore, the people, millions of US dollars.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ministry Of Finance

Youssef Khalil

Forensic

Audit

Report

Alvarez & Marsal

Change

MPs

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
