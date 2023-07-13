On Thursday afternoon, several Change MPs went to the Ministry of Finance in Beirut, where they registered a written letter requesting Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to provide them with a copy of the forensic audit report issued by Alvarez & Marsal, whether this report was preliminary or final, based on serious legal reasons included in this book.



After that, the parliamentary delegation, including Melhem Khalaf, Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Firas Hamdan, met the Minister of Finance in his office, and the meeting included an extensive explanation to the deputies about their entitlement to be provided with the report.



They reviewed the constitutional and legal arguments that oblige the Minister of Finance to hand over this copy to them, including that there is no secrecy on the report that has become the property of the Republic, which cost the state, and, therefore, the people, millions of US dollars.