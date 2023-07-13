News
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Lebanon News
2023-07-13 | 09:38
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
On Thursday afternoon, several Change MPs went to the Ministry of Finance in Beirut, where they registered a written letter requesting Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to provide them with a copy of the forensic audit report issued by Alvarez & Marsal, whether this report was preliminary or final, based on serious legal reasons included in this book.
After that, the parliamentary delegation, including Melhem Khalaf, Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Ibrahim Mneimneh, and Firas Hamdan, met the Minister of Finance in his office, and the meeting included an extensive explanation to the deputies about their entitlement to be provided with the report.
They reviewed the constitutional and legal arguments that oblige the Minister of Finance to hand over this copy to them, including that there is no secrecy on the report that has become the property of the Republic, which cost the state, and, therefore, the people, millions of US dollars.
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
0
Lebanon Economy
07:07
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
0
World News
08:53
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Lebanon News
06:30
Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
World News
02:11
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
Variety and Tech
03:34
Lebanon expects over two million tourists by August, says Tourism Minister
Learn More