Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

World News
09-05-2025 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Thursday for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that Washington and its partners would impose further sanctions if the ceasefire is not respected.

Ukraine has expressed readiness to accept a U.S. proposal to enact an immediate 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has proposed only a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two on Thursday.

Trump said in a social media post: "If the (30-day) ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions."

"Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations," Trump said.

"This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed."

Trump has said he wants to the end the war in Ukraine but his administration has also threatened to abandon its attempts to broker a deal if Russia and Ukraine do not make headway.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Ceasefire

Russia

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Ukraine detains two alleged Hungarian spies
Foreign leaders arrive at Kremlin for Russia's Victory Day parade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-18

Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Ukraine agrees to accept immediate, 30-day ceasefire — US-Ukraine statement

LBCI
World News
04:24

UK, northern European nations support Ukraine 30-day ceasefire: Norway PM

LBCI
World News
2025-03-12

Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:04

Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'

LBCI
World News
05:23

Pakistan army sources say 77 Indian drones shot down in two days

LBCI
World News
05:19

First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican

LBCI
World News
04:24

UK, northern European nations support Ukraine 30-day ceasefire: Norway PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-02

Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
World News
12:13

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More