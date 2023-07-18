Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country

2023-07-18 | 15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
2min
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country

In an unprecedented move, members of Lebanon's parliament have reached a unified stance, emphasizing the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and rejecting any notions of keeping them and integrating them into Lebanese society. This unanimous resolution comes from the Foreign Affairs Committee, representing a majority of blocs and political affiliations.

Responding to the recent decision of the European Union, the parliamentary body is set to deliver an official response, marking the first time that such a collective agreement has been reached on this pressing issue.

Practically and procedurally, there is a strong insistence on the Lebanese state taking bold steps towards facilitating the return of refugees, after a long period of delays, hesitations, and internal divisions since the start of the Syrian war.

The committee's recommendations outline the responsibilities of the Lebanese government in handling the refugee dossier, defining its relations with international organizations in Lebanon, and devising mechanisms to address any decisions akin to the recent European Union resolution.

Currently, the committee awaits responses from the caretaker government regarding who will replace former Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib to lead the ministerial delegation set to negotiate with the Syrian government on the refugees' return. Additionally, they seek clarity on the government's readiness to facilitate voluntary returns.

In anticipation of these responses, the committee is scheduled to convene for a second meeting on Thursday, during which they will finalize their recommendations and respond to the European Union's stance.

All of this unfolds under the banner of a unified Lebanese position: the return of refugees to their homeland.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

parliament

syrian

refugees

