Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun arrived at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday to attend the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Nehmat Aoun
Vatican
Pope Leo XIV
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun, soldier injured
Lebanon News
05:30
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun, soldier injured
0
World News
05:25
Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'
World News
05:25
Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'
0
World News
05:17
Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor
World News
05:17
Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun, soldier injured
Lebanon News
05:30
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun, soldier injured
0
Lebanon News
05:07
Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures
Lebanon News
05:07
Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures
0
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
0
Lebanon News
03:40
President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:40
President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
09:34
Syrian government security forces raid Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant –Statement
Middle East News
09:34
Syrian government security forces raid Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant –Statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
4
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
6
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
8
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
