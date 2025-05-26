Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

Lebanon Economy
26-05-2025
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

Lebanon’s Finance and Budget Committee began a session Monday to review a $250 million proposal aimed at supporting the country’s struggling electricity sector.

The session also includes a discussion of proposed reductions to fees and charges outlined in the 2025 budget.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance and Budget Committee

Electricity

Budget

Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
LBCI Previous

