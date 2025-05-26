News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
Lebanon Economy
26-05-2025 | 04:27
0
min
Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts
Lebanon’s Finance and Budget Committee began a session Monday to review a $250 million proposal aimed at supporting the country’s struggling electricity sector.
The session also includes a discussion of proposed reductions to fees and charges outlined in the 2025 budget.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance and Budget Committee
Electricity
Budget
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
Previous
