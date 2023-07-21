News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
2023-07-21 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, met with Abdallah Bou Habib, the Caretaker Foreign Minister at Maarab, to address the refugee crisis and other foreign affairs concerning Lebanon. The discussion also focused on the necessity of gathering insights from various Christian and Islamic parties and leaders.
Bou Habib expressed his hope for refugees' safe and dignified return to their homeland, emphasizing that no one should be forced to return against their will.
He highlighted ongoing disagreements with Europeans who wish to keep refugees in Lebanon without engaging in meaningful dialogues.
He urged for prompt dialogue to resolve this issue and emphasized that some Lebanese government ministers were not actively participating in government sessions, even though they had no internal disputes.
He pointed out that the Prime Minister had issued a directive for all ministers to maintain communication with their Syrian counterparts whenever needed, and this approach was deemed the most effective.
Regarding the refugee crisis, Bou Habib stated that it cannot be resolved solely within Syria's borders and requires active involvement from the international community, which primarily consists of Europeans. Cooperation with them is essential to address the matter at its root.
When asked about the possibility of his participation in the government delegation to Syria, Minister Bou Habib responded that he would visit Syria in his capacity as the Lebanese Foreign Minister. The decision to form the delegation rests with the Prime Minister, especially as it was constituted in his absence due to his non-attendance at ministerial sessions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Samir Geagea
Lebanese Forces
Abdallah Bou Habib
Foreign Minister
Refugee
Crisis
Syria
Next
Hamdan to LBCI: I fear Salameh's term extension after Thursday's scene
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:50
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
Lebanon News
08:50
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
0
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More