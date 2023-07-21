Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, met with Abdallah Bou Habib, the Caretaker Foreign Minister at Maarab, to address the refugee crisis and other foreign affairs concerning Lebanon. The discussion also focused on the necessity of gathering insights from various Christian and Islamic parties and leaders.



Bou Habib expressed his hope for refugees' safe and dignified return to their homeland, emphasizing that no one should be forced to return against their will.



He highlighted ongoing disagreements with Europeans who wish to keep refugees in Lebanon without engaging in meaningful dialogues.



He urged for prompt dialogue to resolve this issue and emphasized that some Lebanese government ministers were not actively participating in government sessions, even though they had no internal disputes.



He pointed out that the Prime Minister had issued a directive for all ministers to maintain communication with their Syrian counterparts whenever needed, and this approach was deemed the most effective.



Regarding the refugee crisis, Bou Habib stated that it cannot be resolved solely within Syria's borders and requires active involvement from the international community, which primarily consists of Europeans. Cooperation with them is essential to address the matter at its root.



When asked about the possibility of his participation in the government delegation to Syria, Minister Bou Habib responded that he would visit Syria in his capacity as the Lebanese Foreign Minister. The decision to form the delegation rests with the Prime Minister, especially as it was constituted in his absence due to his non-attendance at ministerial sessions.