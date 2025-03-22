News
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
Lebanon News
22-03-2025 | 15:24
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
The National News Agency reported that there were casualties following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali in Lebanon.
The initial toll, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, indicates six injuries from the two airstrikes that targeted both Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Arstrikes
Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Next
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
Israeli artillery shells hit Khiam in South Lebanon, three Merkava shells target the area: NNA
Previous
