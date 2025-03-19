Israel's army on Wednesday denied striking a U.N. building in Gaza, after the territory's health ministry said a foreign U.N. worker was killed and five others seriously injured by an Israeli strike on their headquarters.



"Contrary to reports, the army did not strike a U.N. compound in Deir el-Balah," the army said in a statement, while an army spokesperson told AFP: "I confirm there was no operational activity there and that the army didn't strike the U.N. compound."



AFP