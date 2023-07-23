Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

2023-07-23 | 06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
1min
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

In a statement, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, Deputy Head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, emphasized that all the attempts made by the United States to target the Resistance have failed.

He also asserted that efforts to steer the faithful and religious youth away from the Resistance have been unsuccessful and will not yield any results.

Sheikh Daamoush stated that the generations of the Resistance, which have overcome previous challenges, will not allow them to divide the country, undermine its unity, destabilize its stability, or harm its national unity.

Regarding the United States' project in Lebanon, he affirmed that it will not succeed because the people possess the required level of awareness, consciousness, and national responsibility. He declared they would not be affected by sieges, sanctions, or economic and financial pressures.

Sheikh Daamoush highlighted that despite their intense pressure in previous years, they have not yielded to any outcome desired by their opponents, and they will remain committed to their responsibilities.

Lebanon News

Sheikh Daamoush

Attempts

US

Target

Resistance

Fail

