News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
2023-07-23 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
In a statement, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, Deputy Head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, emphasized that all the attempts made by the United States to target the Resistance have failed.
He also asserted that efforts to steer the faithful and religious youth away from the Resistance have been unsuccessful and will not yield any results.
Sheikh Daamoush stated that the generations of the Resistance, which have overcome previous challenges, will not allow them to divide the country, undermine its unity, destabilize its stability, or harm its national unity.
Regarding the United States' project in Lebanon, he affirmed that it will not succeed because the people possess the required level of awareness, consciousness, and national responsibility. He declared they would not be affected by sieges, sanctions, or economic and financial pressures.
Sheikh Daamoush highlighted that despite their intense pressure in previous years, they have not yielded to any outcome desired by their opponents, and they will remain committed to their responsibilities.
Lebanon News
Sheikh Daamoush
Attempts
US
Target
Resistance
Fail
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
0
World News
2023-07-14
Mystery surrounding Russia's top generals after Wagner's failed rebellion
World News
2023-07-14
Mystery surrounding Russia's top generals after Wagner's failed rebellion
0
World News
2023-07-08
Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia
World News
2023-07-08
Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia
0
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
0
Lebanon News
04:58
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
Lebanon News
04:58
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table
Lebanon News
04:52
Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table
0
Lebanon News
04:17
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
Lebanon News
04:17
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
The immortal flame: Celebrating 100 years of Gibran Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
The immortal flame: Celebrating 100 years of Gibran Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
4
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
5
Lebanon News
04:17
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
Lebanon News
04:17
MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties
6
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
7
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
8
World News
11:44
At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
World News
11:44
At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More