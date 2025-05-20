UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

World News
20-05-2025 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

The UK government on Tuesday paused free trade negotiations with Israel and slapped new sanctions on West Bank settlers to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also announced his ministry was summoning the Israeli ambassador over Israel's expansion of its military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, launched in the wake of the October 2023 attack by Hamas militants.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Kingdom

Trade

Negotiations

Israel

Sanctions

West Bank

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French FM says
Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Israel says 'external pressure will not divert' it after UK pauses trade talks

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

UK summons Iran envoy over Iranians accused of spying

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10

Hamas says awaiting outcome of upcoming mediator negotiations with Israel over Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Swiss minister says no negotiations yet with US over trade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:56

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

LBCI
World News
07:25

PKK urges Turkey to ease Ocalan's solitary confinement

LBCI
World News
07:19

EU seeks to relax rules on turning away asylum-seekers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-14

US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
04:01

WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More