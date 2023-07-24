Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

Lebanon News
2023-07-24 | 08:25
High views
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
0min
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

Judge Carl Irani issued a ruling obliging the Finance Ministry to promptly hand over to the leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, the preliminary report related to the forensic audit of the accounts and activities of Banque du Liban (BDL), prepared by "Alvarez & Marsal" company, without delay.

Gemayel tweeted a picture of the decision on his account.

Previously, Gemayel, represented by his lawyer Lara Saadeh, filed a request before the State Council to compel the Finance Minister to provide him with the preliminary report of the forensic audit conducted by Alvarez & Marsal on the accounts and activities of BDL.

