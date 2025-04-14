Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials

14-04-2025 | 14:43
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials

Around 1,500 people were sent to hospitals with respiratory problems on Monday as a sandstorm hit central and southern Iraq, health officials said.

Hospitals in Muthanna province in southern Iraq received at least "700 cases of suffocation," local health official Mazen al-Egeili told AFP. 

More than 250 people were hospitalized in the central Najaf province and hundreds more in the provinces of Diwaniyah and Dhi Qar, other health officials reported.

AFP
 

