Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials
Middle East News
14-04-2025 | 14:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials
Around 1,500 people were sent to hospitals with respiratory problems on Monday as a sandstorm hit central and southern Iraq, health officials said.
Hospitals in Muthanna province in southern Iraq received at least "700 cases of suffocation," local health official Mazen al-Egeili told AFP.
More than 250 people were hospitalized in the central Najaf province and hundreds more in the provinces of Diwaniyah and Dhi Qar, other health officials reported.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Sandstorm
Hospitals
