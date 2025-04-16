Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraq’s state news agency reported on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry has summoned Lebanon’s ambassador in Baghdad following remarks made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces.In an interview published the same day with The New Arab newspaper, Aoun said Lebanon would not follow the example of the Popular Mobilization Forces when enforcing the state’s monopoly on weapons.The Popular Mobilization Forces is a state-sanctioned security body that includes several armed factions, some of which are backed by Iran.Reuters