News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed that a Cabinet session will be held next Thursday to appoint a new governor for the Banque du Liban (BDL).
During an interview on "Alhurra" TV channel, Berri expressed his concern, stating that Lebanon is at risk if a President is not elected by the end of the year.
In the same context, he reiterated his support for the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, as a candidate for the presidency, considering that the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) have hindered the work of the parliament, which "currently represents the only legitimate constitutional institution in the absence of a government."
Berri also disclosed that the US mediator in the file of delimiting the southern maritime borders, Amos Hochstein, is scheduled to visit Lebanon at the end of August to monitor the commencement of drilling in the Qana field.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
Confirm
Cabinet
Session
Appoint
New
BDL
Governor
Next
Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
2023-07-24
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-22
Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file
Lebanon News
2023-07-22
Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
0
Lebanon News
11:08
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Lebanon News
11:08
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days
Lebanon News
04:45
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
0
World News
14:40
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
World News
14:40
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
0
Sports News
07:22
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
07:22
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
4
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
6
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More