Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 12:12
High views
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed that a Cabinet session will be held next Thursday to appoint a new governor for the Banque du Liban (BDL).

During an interview on "Alhurra" TV channel, Berri expressed his concern, stating that Lebanon is at risk if a President is not elected by the end of the year.

In the same context, he reiterated his support for the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, as a candidate for the presidency, considering that the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) have hindered the work of the parliament, which "currently represents the only legitimate constitutional institution in the absence of a government."

Berri also disclosed that the US mediator in the file of delimiting the southern maritime borders, Amos Hochstein, is scheduled to visit Lebanon at the end of August to monitor the commencement of drilling in the Qana field.

Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
