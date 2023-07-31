Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh&#39;s term ends
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

The Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh's term ends on Monday, as he is targeted by several European investigations regarding the source of his wealth and his performance as the BDL's Governor for three decades.

However, due to political divisions and institutional paralysis in the country, there has been no appointment to succeed him.

It is expected that First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri will take over the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity, following the law. At the same time, the political forces search for a solution.

Lebanon's system is based on sectarian and political quotas, requiring the appointment of high-ranking officials through political consensus, which seems difficult to achieve amidst the current sharp divisions.

Mansouri, who had threatened to resign weeks ago to pressure for the appointment of a successor to Salameh, is expected to announce his stance during a press conference on Monday.

According to the Monetary and Credit Law, the Governor is appointed for a six-year term based on a decree issued by the Cabinet upon the recommendation of the Finance Minister. The new Governor must take the oath before the President of the Republic, a vacant position in the country for nine months.

Salameh's tenure (73 years old), who has been the Governor of the BDL since 1993, is one of the longest in the world.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Face

Challenges

Successor

BDL

Governor

Riad Salameh

Term

End

LBCI Next
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18

Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-30

Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28

Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Child harassment arrest: Lebanese State Security takes action, urges parents to stay vigilant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27

US army and NASA assign "Lockheed Martin" to design nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:26

Iraq seeks solutions against drugs

LBCI
World News
03:44

No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:14

Barbie maintains top box office in North America

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More