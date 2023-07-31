Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries

Doctor Riad Abu Al-Einen, the director of Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, confirmed that the hospital received eleven new injuries from the Ain al-Hilweh camp, including one critical injury, since Monday morning, according to the National News Agency.



On Sunday, the hospital had admitted 25 wounded individuals, bringing the total number of injured to 36.



Dr. Abu Al-Einen emphasized that the hospital remains fully prepared to fulfill its medical and humanitarian duties. In light of the recent security situation in Ain al-Hilweh, the hospital has made necessary arrangements to prioritize emergency cases by evacuating less critical patients.



He further disclosed that the hospital had come under attack Sunday when two shells struck the premises amid the ongoing clashes.