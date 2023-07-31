News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 06:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
Doctor Riad Abu Al-Einen, the director of Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, confirmed that the hospital received eleven new injuries from the Ain al-Hilweh camp, including one critical injury, since Monday morning, according to the National News Agency.
On Sunday, the hospital had admitted 25 wounded individuals, bringing the total number of injured to 36.
Dr. Abu Al-Einen emphasized that the hospital remains fully prepared to fulfill its medical and humanitarian duties. In light of the recent security situation in Ain al-Hilweh, the hospital has made necessary arrangements to prioritize emergency cases by evacuating less critical patients.
He further disclosed that the hospital had come under attack Sunday when two shells struck the premises amid the ongoing clashes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sidon
Injuries
Ain Al-Hilweh
Camp
Emergency
Next
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Riyad Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Riyad Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
0
Lebanon News
07:09
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Lebanon News
07:09
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
0
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-07-14
Prison guards charged with torture of Tunisian inmate in Italy
World News
2023-07-14
Prison guards charged with torture of Tunisian inmate in Italy
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
2
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
3
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
4
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
6
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
7
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
8
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More