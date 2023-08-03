Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration

Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 14:35
High views
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
2min
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the commemoration of the Beirut port explosion, highlighting its skepticism towards the current US approach to Lebanon and calling for a more assertive role to prevent Lebanon from becoming an Iranian client state.

Led by Ranking Member James E. Risch of Idaho, the Committee emphasized the need for the US to better support credible political candidates and robust civil society, increase sanctions on corrupt Lebanese officials, curb Hezbollah’s weapon storage in civilian areas, bolster support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), cut off Iranian revenue streams sustaining Hezbollah, and prioritize accountability.

The letter condemned the Lebanese parliament’s continued failure to select a president, a situation which, the Committee noted, rendered significant reform efforts practically impossible. It called for US clarity in supporting reform-minded political candidates, while opposing those furthering Lebanon’s political stalemate.

The Committee singled out Nabih Berri, the current speaker of the Lebanese parliament, criticizing his alignment with Hezbollah and his use of parliamentary procedures to delay the appointment of a new president.

The letter also pointed out Hezbollah’s continued stockpiling of weapons among civilian populations and buildings, posing a significant threat to Israel, US troops, and diplomats. It urged the Biden Administration to exercise a 2018 law mandating sanctions against those using human shields.

The Committee endorsed the US’ continued support of the LAF, emphasizing its role as a trusted institution in Lebanon and a counter-terrorism partner.

Hezbollah’s financial reliance on Iran was also underscored. The Committee argued that ambiguity in the Biden Administration’s Iran policy was indirectly fueling Hezbollah. It pressed for further actions to cut off Hezbollah’s financial lifelines.

The letter concluded by calling for stronger accountability, notably in relation to the tragic Beirut port blast, the death of an Irish UN peacekeeper, and the murder of Lokman Slim, an outspoken Hezbollah critic.

The Committee’s message served as a potent reminder on the commemoration of the devastating Beirut port explosion, a catastrophe that underscored Lebanon’s political dysfunction and humanitarian crises. 

It urged the Biden Administration to utilize a wider range of diplomatic tools to further US interests in Lebanon and to prevent the country’s further descent into becoming an Iranian-client state.
 

