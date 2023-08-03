News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al-Kateb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 14:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the commemoration of the Beirut port explosion, highlighting its skepticism towards the current US approach to Lebanon and calling for a more assertive role to prevent Lebanon from becoming an Iranian client state.
Led by Ranking Member James E. Risch of Idaho, the Committee emphasized the need for the US to better support credible political candidates and robust civil society, increase sanctions on corrupt Lebanese officials, curb Hezbollah’s weapon storage in civilian areas, bolster support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), cut off Iranian revenue streams sustaining Hezbollah, and prioritize accountability.
The letter condemned the Lebanese parliament’s continued failure to select a president, a situation which, the Committee noted, rendered significant reform efforts practically impossible. It called for US clarity in supporting reform-minded political candidates, while opposing those furthering Lebanon’s political stalemate.
The Committee singled out Nabih Berri, the current speaker of the Lebanese parliament, criticizing his alignment with Hezbollah and his use of parliamentary procedures to delay the appointment of a new president.
The letter also pointed out Hezbollah’s continued stockpiling of weapons among civilian populations and buildings, posing a significant threat to Israel, US troops, and diplomats. It urged the Biden Administration to exercise a 2018 law mandating sanctions against those using human shields.
The Committee endorsed the US’ continued support of the LAF, emphasizing its role as a trusted institution in Lebanon and a counter-terrorism partner.
Hezbollah’s financial reliance on Iran was also underscored. The Committee argued that ambiguity in the Biden Administration’s Iran policy was indirectly fueling Hezbollah. It pressed for further actions to cut off Hezbollah’s financial lifelines.
The letter concluded by calling for stronger accountability, notably in relation to the tragic Beirut port blast, the death of an Irish UN peacekeeper, and the murder of Lokman Slim, an outspoken Hezbollah critic.
The Committee’s message served as a potent reminder on the commemoration of the devastating Beirut port explosion, a catastrophe that underscored Lebanon’s political dysfunction and humanitarian crises.
It urged the Biden Administration to utilize a wider range of diplomatic tools to further US interests in Lebanon and to prevent the country’s further descent into becoming an Iranian-client state.
Lebanon News
Senate
Foreign
Relations
Committee
Assertive
US
Approach
Lebanon
Beirut
Blast
Commemoration
Next
Fatah's top military commander to LBCI: Clashes in Ain el-Helweh camp have almost ended
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
12:15
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:30
Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger
World News
13:30
Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-25
LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time
Lebanon News
2023-03-25
LBCI refuses to comply with government's decision on daylight saving time
0
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
2
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
3
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
4
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
6
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
7
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
8
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More