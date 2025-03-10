Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

The Israeli military police launched an investigation into allegations that the army used Palestinian civilians in Gaza as human shields during its ongoing military operations, following mounting international pressure, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.



According to the report, the investigation comes amid growing scrutiny from human rights organizations and diplomatic bodies over Israeli military conduct in the besieged territory.



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also examined the claims and found that at least nine testimonies from Gaza residents regarding the use of human shields were deemed credible.