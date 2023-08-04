Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al Haj Hassan, is embarking on a visit to Syria along with the CEO of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.



The primary objectives of the visit are to discuss Arab-Arab action and to confer on ongoing projects undertaken jointly by the organization in Lebanon and Syria in partnership with the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD).



The quartet meeting will discuss the results of the previously held meeting between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, provided that preparations are made for the next summit to facilitate the movement of goods and agricultural products between the mentioned countries, and it will later include other Arab countries.