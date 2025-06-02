Iran FM says 'nothing to hide' on nuclear program

02-06-2025 | 08:27
Iran FM says &#39;nothing to hide&#39; on nuclear program
Iran FM says 'nothing to hide' on nuclear program

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that his country has "nothing to hide" on its nuclear program, shortly after the U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief called for more transparency from Tehran.

"Iran has a peaceful nuclear program... we are prepared to provide this assurance to any party or entity. We have nothing to hide in this regard," Araghchi said in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Nuclear

Program

US

