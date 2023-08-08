Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-08-08 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Lebanon has recently unveiled a compelling statistical report shedding light on significant crimes within the country during the first seven months of 2023. 

The report showcases an encouraging downward trend, with a notable decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to the report, a total of 7,435 individuals were apprehended. Delving into the specifics, July witnessed a notable 36 percent decrease in criminal activities compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, the General Directorate reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Lebanese citizens, tourists, and residents nationwide. 

Their resolute dedication to security entails seamless collaboration and coordination with various military and security agencies.

In a bid to foster a safer environment, the ISF made an earnest appeal to the public, urging them to demonstrate a sense of responsibility. 

Citizens are encouraged to report any criminal incidents they witness promptly. The emergency number /112/ remains readily available to ensure swift response and action.

Upholding and respecting the existing laws has been emphasized as a shared responsibility, for security is a collective endeavor that thrives on the active engagement of all members of society.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Internal Security Forces (ISF)

Report

Crime

Rate

LBCI Next
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

High-Level Meeting Discusses Challenges and Solutions for the Judiciary's Effective Functioning

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

PM Mikati, Maronite Patriarch meet for crisis dialogue in Diman

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-06

New withdrawal limit for bank accounts in latest Capital Control draft amendment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More