Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) in Lebanon has recently unveiled a compelling statistical report shedding light on significant crimes within the country during the first seven months of 2023.



The report showcases an encouraging downward trend, with a notable decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.



According to the report, a total of 7,435 individuals were apprehended. Delving into the specifics, July witnessed a notable 36 percent decrease in criminal activities compared to the corresponding month of the preceding year.



Despite facing challenging circumstances, the General Directorate reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Lebanese citizens, tourists, and residents nationwide.



Their resolute dedication to security entails seamless collaboration and coordination with various military and security agencies.



In a bid to foster a safer environment, the ISF made an earnest appeal to the public, urging them to demonstrate a sense of responsibility.



Citizens are encouraged to report any criminal incidents they witness promptly. The emergency number /112/ remains readily available to ensure swift response and action.



Upholding and respecting the existing laws has been emphasized as a shared responsibility, for security is a collective endeavor that thrives on the active engagement of all members of society.