Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

2023-08-11 | 10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

The media office of caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari has provided the public with insights into the decision to suspend the broadcast of "Tele Liban."

This move aims to "reduce confusion" following the circulation of misleading news attributed to his office, which falsely claimed that he had decided to shut down Tele Liban permanently. This claim is devoid of truth.

In a statement, Makari explained, "In the interest of public funds, Minister Makari has decided to suspend the broadcast, in light of the steadfastness of the president of the Union of Tele Liban Employees, Mirna Chidiac, in her recent union activities, including the cessation of program broadcasts and the exclusive use of the public screen for disseminating her statements. This action incurs significant undisclosed expenses for the state treasury, such as diesel fuel costs, as Tele Liban requires 20,000 liters per month for its transmission facility in Tallet Al-Khayat building, as informed by the transmission director."

The decision to continue the strike adopted by Chidiac reflects a lack of familiarity with administrative proceedings, mainly since the Information Minister had engaged the members of the union's council in the details of his actions, briefing them on the measures and decisions he took for their benefit within a short timeframe.  

Among these was obtaining a financial advance of LBP 70 billion from the Cabinet to settle accumulated debts dating back years, including health insurance for Tele Liban employees and their families. Makari also made substantial efforts since taking over the management of Tele Liban to secure overdue financial entitlements since November 2021. 

The Finance Minister issued a treasury advance decree to the Cabinet for LBP 16 billion and 8444 million.  

Notably, Chidiac decided to cease work after being informed of the decision by the Finance Minister to provide social assistance to Tele Liban employees, with the approval of the Court of Audit on August 3, 2023, to provide the required contribution for the benefit of employees. This raises multiple questions about the reasons behind the strike and its underlying motives.

It is worth noting that the Information Minister issued a decision from the Cabinet in its session on May 4, 2023, to achieve parity between Tele Liban employees and other public sector employees. This decision resulted in continuously securing four salaries for Tele Liban employees for May, June, and July of 2023. 

Furthermore, a significant number of Tele Liban employees, including all company directors except the technical director and the head of transmission centers, have signed a petition urging the minister to make every effort to ensure the continuity of work at Tele Liban, contrary to the decision of some union members and its president.    

The minister has affirmed his support for any step that would bring Tele Liban back to every household, and he thanked the president of the General Labor Union, Dr. Bechara Asmar, for the effort he exerted in upholding the interests of this public facility and its employees.


