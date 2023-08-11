News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
2023-08-11 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
The media office of caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari has provided the public with insights into the decision to suspend the broadcast of "Tele Liban."
This move aims to "reduce confusion" following the circulation of misleading news attributed to his office, which falsely claimed that he had decided to shut down Tele Liban permanently. This claim is devoid of truth.
In a statement, Makari explained, "In the interest of public funds, Minister Makari has decided to suspend the broadcast, in light of the steadfastness of the president of the Union of Tele Liban Employees, Mirna Chidiac, in her recent union activities, including the cessation of program broadcasts and the exclusive use of the public screen for disseminating her statements. This action incurs significant undisclosed expenses for the state treasury, such as diesel fuel costs, as Tele Liban requires 20,000 liters per month for its transmission facility in Tallet Al-Khayat building, as informed by the transmission director."
The decision to continue the strike adopted by Chidiac reflects a lack of familiarity with administrative proceedings, mainly since the Information Minister had engaged the members of the union's council in the details of his actions, briefing them on the measures and decisions he took for their benefit within a short timeframe.
Among these was obtaining a financial advance of LBP 70 billion from the Cabinet to settle accumulated debts dating back years, including health insurance for Tele Liban employees and their families. Makari also made substantial efforts since taking over the management of Tele Liban to secure overdue financial entitlements since November 2021.
The Finance Minister issued a treasury advance decree to the Cabinet for LBP 16 billion and 8444 million.
Notably, Chidiac decided to cease work after being informed of the decision by the Finance Minister to provide social assistance to Tele Liban employees, with the approval of the Court of Audit on August 3, 2023, to provide the required contribution for the benefit of employees. This raises multiple questions about the reasons behind the strike and its underlying motives.
It is worth noting that the Information Minister issued a decision from the Cabinet in its session on May 4, 2023, to achieve parity between Tele Liban employees and other public sector employees. This decision resulted in continuously securing four salaries for Tele Liban employees for May, June, and July of 2023.
Furthermore, a significant number of Tele Liban employees, including all company directors except the technical director and the head of transmission centers, have signed a petition urging the minister to make every effort to ensure the continuity of work at Tele Liban, contrary to the decision of some union members and its president.
The minister has affirmed his support for any step that would bring Tele Liban back to every household, and he thanked the president of the General Labor Union, Dr. Bechara Asmar, for the effort he exerted in upholding the interests of this public facility and its employees.
Lebanon News
Information
Minister
Ziad Makari
Suspension
Tele Liban
Broadcast
Union
Dispute
Next
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
0
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More