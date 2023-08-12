News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Lebanon News
2023-08-12 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed on Saturday with a delegation from the Foreign Policy and National Security Committee of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly in Iran, led by the committee's head, Jalal Zadeh, and several committee members.
The meeting was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.
The discussions revolved around the latest developments and conditions in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Sayyed Nasrallah
Hezbollah
Meeting
Delegation
Iran
Iranian
Parliament
Next
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
0
World News
2023-08-07
Iranian Foreign Minister visits Japan
World News
2023-08-07
Iranian Foreign Minister visits Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Chasing beauty: Lebanon comes second globally in number of plastic surgeries, just behind Brazil
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Chasing beauty: Lebanon comes second globally in number of plastic surgeries, just behind Brazil
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-05
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
2
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
3
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
7
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More