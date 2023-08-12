Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament

2023-08-12
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
0min
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed on Saturday with a delegation from the Foreign Policy and National Security Committee of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly in Iran, led by the committee's head, Jalal Zadeh, and several committee members.

The meeting was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

The discussions revolved around the latest developments and conditions in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.
 

