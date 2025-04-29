Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP

Syrian authorities reached an agreement with Druze representatives Tuesday to hold to account those responsible for an attack that sparked sectarian clashes in a Damascus suburb, a participant in the meeting told AFP.



Rabih Mounzer, a member of a civilian coordination group in Jaramana, said that "an agreement has been reached" following clashes that left seven members of the security forces and seven Druze fighters dead.



The text, seen by AFP, states that "those responsible for the attack be prosecuted and brought to justice" and includes measures to "put an end to incitement to sectarian and regional division."



AFP